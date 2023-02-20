HUNTINGTON — Gary Snyder, who ran unsuccessfully against Congressman Jim Banks, R-3rd, last fall, has started a political action committee whose main goal is to elect a Democrat to Indiana’s open Senate seat in 2024, he announced on Monday.
Snyder started Hoosiers for Common Sense PAC and serves as its president. He ran against Congressman Jim Banks, R-3rd, unsuccessfully last fall. So far, Banks is the only declared candidate for the U.S. Senate seat with Sen. Mike Braun stepping down to seek the Republican nomination for governor, which will be open in 2024 with Gov. Eric Holcomb being term-limited out.
“MAGA Republicans are going to nominate the most extreme candidate possible, one that doesn’t respect our democracy, wants to end Social Security and Medicare, wants to eliminate public education, and wants to criminalize women’s reproductive healthcare. Far right-wing extremist groups are going to be pouring millions of dollars into the state to push their extreme agenda. It is more important than ever to support a common sense Hoosier Democrat to bring common sense back to our government,” Snyder said in a prepared statement.
Snyder a fourth-generation veteran having served as a light infantryman in the U.S. Army.
Having six daughters, Snyder ran for office last fall on a pro-choice platform after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022.
“All of the women out there have lost the freedom to make their own decisions about their bodies,” he said during last year’s campaign. “(Banks) is an extremist when it comes to abortion saying it is murder. He believes all abortions should be illegal, that should scare every woman and every man out there.”
Snyder is the president of the Indiana Talks Network, a syndicated statewide news and opinion program and publisher of The SnyderReport in Indiana and Michigan, a digital media publication that reaches thousands of residents and opinion and thought-leaders each day.
He has more than 12 years of experience in the financial services industry where he worked as an active trader, financial advisor, supervising principal and anti-money laundering officer.
