ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County has transitioned to e-learning at all its schools for today’s and Friday’s classes, three days after administration warned families and staff of a potential switch due to a variety of illness.
Superintendent Matt Widenhoefer announced the transition in a letter to the community Wednesday afternoon.
“This is a difficult decision to make because we know that in-person instruction best meets the needs of our students,” Widenhoefer wrote.
Widenhoefer said that teacher lesson plans will be posted by 9 a.m. each morning, and teachers will be available each day from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Athletics and extracurricular events are to continue as usual.
Staff and students will return to in-person instruction on Monday.
“Please continue to monitor the health of your child. If you child shows symptoms of illness, please contact your family health provider and keep them out of the school building and school activities throughout the closure,” Widenhoefer wrote. “Thank you for your continued support of MSD of Steuben County.”
Hamilton Community Schools and Fremont Community Schools have also moved to virtual learning for the rest of the week due to illness among staff and students. Both moved to virtual learning on Tuesday.
