ANGOLA — There is a $20 fee to belong to the senior center, now named the Heritage Club, but Steuben County Council on Aging Executive Director Denise Kreais said she doesn’t want the fee to drive people away just because of an inability to pay.
Kreais said the Heritage Club is open to all Steuben County residents age 60 and older and nobody will be asked to leave if they can’t afford the yearly fee.
“We do have a fund set up to help people pay it,” she said. “We will never turn someone away.”
The fee is used to help cover refreshments and some of the other offerings at the center.
Since opening the new facility, Kreais said she has had a lot of questions come in about changing the name. One letter to the editor appeared in The Herald Republican, questioning the fee.
One big reason for the change, she said, is to change the stigma surrounding the senior center.
“A lot of times, people said they didn’t come because the senior center is where you take your 80-year-old grandma in her wheelchair so you can get away for a bit,” Kreais said. “And that is so not the case. Our seniors are so active and involved.”
In the former office at the Steuben Community Center, Kreais said they saw around 40 participants, with a maximum of around 60, for activities and programming.
Since opening the Heritage Club, more than 200 individuals have signed up. The new facility is located at 1905 Wohlert St. It opened in September.
