ANGOLA — Local government officials are in the process of upgrading security systems in certain buildings following what appears to be a set of related burglaries.
Steuben County Commissioners are collecting information on providing a security system in more county buildings in light of a recent burglary at the highway barn on Oct. 21.
And after the Angola Street Department was hit on the same night, Oct. 21, the city is also looking into providing more security.
Steuben County Highway Engineer Jen Sharkey reported to commissioners on Monday that she had secured one quote for security at the highway barn where two places at the barn were breached and equipment — mainly tools— was stolen.
The Angola Street Department was broken into the same night and equipment there was stolen, too.
Angola Police Chief Stu Hamblen said tools, including a welder, were taken from the street department, "just stuff you can calk off with."
Hamblen said Street Department Superintendent Doug Anderson was looking at putting in security cameras at the street building.
"I guess we're going to have to look at more special cameras," Mayor Dick Hickman said.
At the same time, Gary Fair, the county's maintenance supervisor, is looking into a burglary alarm system for the Steuben Community Center.
"It would be nice to put us all on the same system," Commissioner Lynne Liechty said.
"Yes, we want to pursue it, but we need to put it all together, this building (Community Center) and the highway barn," Commissioner Jim Crowl said.
Sharkey said she was also looking at a camera system for the highway barn. One door that was damaged at the highway barn during the break in has been replaced.
With the year winding down, Sharkey said the highway department didn't have funding for security. If the project were to be done this year, funding elsewhere would have to be identified.
Hickman said city buildings already have specialty door locking mechanisms but now more security will definitely have to be added.
"When it does happen, you look at what do we have to do next," Hickman said, implying that either break ins or vandalism occur about once a year at city properties.
Meanwhile, Hickman said there were a few break ins of contractor trailers at about the same time of the burglaries of the city and county buildings. From what he has heard from authorities, these incidents appear to be related to the city and county crimes.
