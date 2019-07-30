ANGOLA — Representatives from colleges and universities across the Midwest will take part in the 37th annual Potawatomi Great Lakes Regional College Fair, hosted by Trine University, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place on the concourse of Trine’s MTI Center.
More than 60 colleges and universities have been present at the fair in past years, with admission officers providing information about the resources and programs at their institutions to potential college students and parents.
“This event is always well-attended and offers a unique opportunity in this area,” said Heather Kim, assistant vice president and dean of admission at Trine University. “High school students and parents will have the opportunity to meet with diverse schools from throughout the region, including some they might not normally visit or consider.”
Students can register in advance at strivescan.com. After registering on the site, students will receive a barcode they can print out or share on their smartphone with admissions representatives instead of filling out multiple college inquiry forms. Kim said advance registration allows students and families more time to ask questions and learn about the different institutions represented and the resources they offer.
The event also will include sessions conducted by representatives from Trine’s Financial Aid Office on completing the FAFSA and college financial aid at 6:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. Concessions will be available during the fair from Storm’s Fast Break.
For more information, contact Andrea Mofield, associate director of dual enrollment and transfer admission at Trine University, at mofielda@trine.edu or 665-4813.
