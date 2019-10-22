LAKE JAMES — Pokagon State Park kicks off the Halloween season in Steuben County when it hosts its annual Halloween Happenings on Friday through Sunday.
All guests can participate in any of the activities free of charge but gate entrance fees will apply. Campers at Pokagon State Park are encouraged to participate in the campsite decorating contest. One winner from each campground will be chosen. Voting will occur during Trick or Treat on Saturday evening.
Friday will start off the festivities with the movie “Hocus Pocus” on the Potawatomi Inn Lawn starting at 7 p.m. Between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, join the Friends of Pokagon group for a Night Hike to Hell’s Point, a geological formation that’s the highest point in the park and one of the highest in Steuben County.
Saturday events start at 10:30 a.m. at the Nature Center with an interactive program called Wild Wands, followed by a Pumpkin Decorating Contest at 1 p.m. Pumpkins are available, while supplies last. Participants are encouraged to bring their own decorating supplies but there will be tools and supplies available. Prizes will be awarded for best of age group. There will be four age groups, up to 7, 8-12 year olds, 13-17 year olds, and adult/group.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests may register and have a photo taken for the Costume Contest. The voting will take place during trick or treating and the winners will be announced just prior to Spooky Stories at the Upper CCC Shelter.
The day continues at the Potawatomi Inn Sundeck at 3 p.m. with Owls at the Inn presented by Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehab, Fort Wayne. In the event of rain, this event will be moved inside.
Trick or Treat in Campground 3 will start at 5 p.m. and end at 6:30 p.m. Local law enforcement, fire departments, campers and local businesses will hand out candy in the campground until 6:30 p.m. Guests that wish to trick or treat but are not camping at Pokagon may park at the South Beach parking lot and walk into Campground 3 on the paved bike trail. Candy donations are welcome and may be dropped off at Pokagon Park Office.
Saturday ends with Spooky Stories at the CCC. At 7 p.m, Spooky Stories will start with a puppet show at the CCC Shelter, followed by adult/older children spooky stories at 8:15 p.m.
Sunday morning concludes the Halloween festivities with a Halloween Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to noon at the Nature Center.
Other activities around the county include:
Hamilton
Trick or treating in the town of Hamilton are 5-7 p.m. Saturday.
Angola
Trick or treating in Angola will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Ashley
Trick or treating in Ashley will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Fremont
Trick or treating in Fremont will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Hudson
Trick or treating in Hudson will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Orland
Trick or treating and the Halloween Carnival will be Thursday, Oct. 31, at 5:30 p.m.
