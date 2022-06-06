BARTON LAKE — A petition to make the intersection of S.R. 120 and C.R. 300W a four-way stop is gaining attention online.
Created May 20 on change.org, the petition was largely influenced by the number of vehicle collisions that have occurred. Most recently, a motorcycle wreck left Steuben County businessman Kenneth Steele dead and his wife, Jan, in critical condition on May 17 at that intersection.
For Christina Case, creator of the petition, the danger of the intersection holds a personal tie.
“I started this petition because in 2016 I actually caused an accident here at this intersection. Something about the way the sun hits the road after 4 p.m., especially in the summer, makes people going east or west on S.R. 120 almost invisible to people on C.R. 300,” Case said. “I stopped at the stop sign for over five seconds to make sure no one was coming and I still pulled out in front of someone, totaling both cars and my best friend had to go to the hospital. I was only 16, it was really scary because I truly stopped and looked.”
Additional possible explanations for the intersection’s hazardous nature include speed and a turn lane.
“The bigger question for me, because I investigate these accidents, is why are they occurring at that intersection to that severity. There’s a couple things we know, one of those is that the speed limit is 55 mph. Generally, any accident that occurs on that intersection, there’s usually a high rate of speed involved. Not saying the vehicle was speeding,” said R.J. Robinson, Steuben County sheriff. “The other thing is we have a turn lane on the north side of the road for everyone exiting to get to Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park, you have a lot of campers and a lot of trucks. That has caused issues in the past.”
As of Tuesday, the petition had gathered 680 virtual signatures, far exceeding the initial hopes Case had when posting the petition.
“At first, I was hoping to get at least 100 (signatures) just to see if anyone actually supported it. It quickly kept rising and we are at over 600 signatures,” Case said. “I would like to get as much as possible, so it would be cool to get to 2,000 or even 1,000 signatures, however many it will take to get the attention of someone who is in charge of concerns like this.”
Though Case had not reached out to the Indiana Department of Transportation, a statement acknowledging the uncertainties of the intersection’s safety has been released.
“INDOT is aware of the concerns at the intersection of S.R. 120 and C.R. 300. Our Traffic Engineering Department will be conducting a study to determine what, if any, improvements need to be made at the intersection. Whenever any Hoosier has a concern with one of our roads we take the matter very seriously and encourage them to reach out via INDOT4U.com or by calling 855-463-6848,” said Hunter Petroviak, public relations director for INDOT of northeast Indiana.
Case has emailed Angola’s Board of Public Works and Safety expressing the dangers addressed in the online petition, but has yet to receive a response. Technically, this is out of Angola government jurisdiction.
Located near Barton Lake, Lake James, Snow Lake and Long Beach Lake, the intersection has proven a well-traveled spot during the summer months. The popularity has been known to increase the potential for crashes to happen.
“There is one thing that there is no doubt about is that that intersection is known for its severity in accidents. The other thing is that it’s heavily populated. People travel that intersection a lot. That’s a through way to Lake Jimmerson, the backside of Snow Lake and (Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park),” Robinson said.
According to the IN.gov county-level crash data, between 2009-2019 the data pins the intersection for injury severity. In 2010 and 2015, injuries were marked as incapacitating and non-fatal. For 2019, a fatal injury was noted. Additional information can be found at in.gov/cji/research/crash-statistics.
The petition specifically references the death from 2019 and includes the hospitalizations occurring in 2014 and Case’s 2016 accident.
While the petition mainly calls for the intersection to become a four-way stop, Case is open to any sort of change that could be made.
“I feel like something really needs to be done out there, no matter what it is, to increase the safety of people traveling on that road. It could be flashing red lights or even stop lights,” Case said.
Echoing Case’s potential solutions, Robinson expressed and acknowledges other fixes to the dangerous intersection.
“Maybe flashing lights would just suffice. Just for the simple fact that that is enough to remind you that there is something happening and cause you to put more caution into it,” Robinson said. “Roundabouts are positive. A four-way stop would be the most dramatic change to that intersection, but the amount of traffic you have there, they may not suffice the state of Indiana.”
Switching the intersection of S.R. 120 and C.R. 300W to a four-way stop does align with Indiana’s 2021 Code.
“The Indiana department of transportation, with reference to state highways and highway routes through cities, and local authorities, with reference to other highways under their jurisdiction, may, upon an engineering and traffic investigation, designate: through highways and erect stop or yield signs at specified entrances to the highways,” states Title 9, Article 21, Chapter 4, Section 11 of Indiana’s 2021 Code.
Although Indiana’s 2021 Code does allow for the four-way stop specifically, other external concerns are necessary to factor into the discussion.
“There is a safety concern at that intersection. The only negative is you’re taking a straight flat state road and you’re stopping it. Not in the middle of nowhere, but in a place that seems unlikely that you would stop it,” Robinson said.
Coincidentally, 25 years ago people pushed INDOT to change the four-way stop at S.R. 120 and S.R. 127, about 2 1/2 miles to the east, to be changed to a lighted traffic signal from a four-way stop because of the backups that used to cause. Eventually a lighted traffic signal was installed.
The primary goal of Case’s petition is to result in a physical change of the intersection. However, she expresses the importance of the beginning stages toward taking action.
“I believe that if there is any way that we can make that intersection safer, that something should absolutely be done and I’m just hoping to get the message out there and get a conversation started, and hopefully we get a project started,” Case said. “I truly believe some type of improvement will be made. There have been enough accidents and deaths there to, I hope, at least get a conversation started about improving this intersection.”
Signers of the petition have continued to share their motivation and personal stories relating to the intersection.
“The public response has been very positive. I personally haven’t read or seen any negative comments imposing the idea of getting a stop light or flashing red lights. People have been sharing their stories and personal experiences at the intersection and that just proves it is a dangerous spot,” Case said.
The petition can be found at chng.it/KtjKMsqB, along with comments from those who have already signed.
“There’s always a safety concern when it comes to people identifying, or even officers, major accident locations. What I mean by that is that difference between an intersection that has a very minimal accident occurrence, and I don’t mean regularity, what I mean is a fender bender,” Robinson said. “Petitions are great, it’s a good way for people to get their voices heard. I am not opposed to petitions because, at the end of the day, I’m investigating those.”
Those wanting to submit a claim about any potentially hazardous intersections or roadways are encouraged to contact the Steuben County Highway Department or the Sheriff’s office.
“I really hope people keep signing and keep sharing. If anyone knows who I can get into contact with or knows anyone I can talk to, please let me know. This petition is personal to me and it is so important to me that we see a change,” Case said.
