ANGOLA — October and early November boded well for Steuben County 4-H members.
Although perhaps considered a downtime to some as fair season has come to a close, many members make 4-H a year-round engagement, said Steuben County’s Youth Development Extension Educator Tami Mosier.
Tractor Supply Co., 1807 N. Wayne St., Angola, hosted the 4-H Paper Clover Campaign, Oct. 9-20. The 4-H Paper Clover Campaign gives shoppers the opportunity to purchase a $1 paper clover upon checkout in support of 4-H Camp and other leadership experiences.
Eleven 4-H members greeted customers and bagged purchases in support of the Paper Clover fundraiser on Oct. 15.
Tractor Supply conducts the Paper Clover Campaign twice per year — once in the fall and once in the spring. The spring distribution totaled over $275. These funds will provide career exploration experiences at Purdue University in June 2020 as well as supplies for 4-H Camp held at Epworth Forest in North Webster this summer.
Located a short walk south of Tractor Supply Company, 1501 N. Wayne St., Angola, Rural King supported Steuben County 4-H members by “giving them a boost,” said Mosier.
Rather than making purchases as the annual 4-H auction in July, Rural King provided 38 $50 gift cards to youth based on an application in which youth shared their projects, how a gift card would boost their projects, and supplies they would purchase at the local Rural King store.
When asked, “What is it about 4-H that encouraged you to enroll for the first time this year or that encourages you to re-enroll as a 4-H member each year?,” one youth replied with “4-H is a great experience. Win or lose — you learn and have fun.”
Another said, “I love learning about numerous projects and love the environment that 4-H provides.”
“It is so neat to see two seemingly-competing stores come together for a common cause in our community — supporting youth interested in diverse topics shared in an extra-curricular fashion via the 4-H program,” said Mosier.
4-H began over 100 years ago, and has since grown into the largest youth development program in the nation. 4-H prepares young people to be leaders in their community and around the world through hands-on experiences alongside their peers and caring adults.
Backed by a network of more than 6 million youth, 540,000 adult volunteers, 3,500 professionals, and more than 60 million alumni, 4-H delivers research-based programming around positive youth development. 4-H is delivered through America’s 109 land-grant universities and the Cooperative Extension Service — reaching every corner of our nation.
In Indiana, 4-H can be found in all 92 counties as delivered through Purdue Extension. Community clubs, after-school programs, school enrichment, camps/workshops, and special programs are all ways youth across Indiana can be involved with the 4-H program.
4-H Extension professionals enlist in their work because of youth like this one who say, “I am encouraged to (re-enroll) in 4-H every year because of the sense of family. Everyone is willing to help each other out in all situations, and they constantly want the best for you. You also are able to try so many new things. I love how 4-H could be the thing that helps you discover your passion.”
Enrollment for the 2019-20 4-H program year is currently open and will run through Jan. 15. Youth kindergarten through 12th grade can enroll at in.4honline.com. Inquiries can be made to Mosier at mosier@purdue.edu or 668-1000, Ext. 1400.
