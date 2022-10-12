ANGOLA — Steuben County’s roundabout project at C.R. 200W and C.R. 100N has been delayed a net of nine months due to a historic review that was forced by an Angola board.
The project will most likely be built in 2025 instead of 2024 as was originally planned, Highway Engineer Chip Porter told the Steuben County Council on Tuesday.
“Basically we lost about a year but we’re only behind by about nine months,” Porter said.
That’s because the Indiana Department of Transportation advanced some procedures involved with the project.
In August Porter told county officials that the delay cost Steuben County about $30,000.
It was put on hold as officials waited for a determination on the historic status of a house that would be demolished to make way for a roundabout at the intersection at C.R. 200W at C.R. 100N.
There was a historic review of the Orton Farmstead that took place at the insistence of the Angola Historic Preservation Commission, whose charge is governing the downtown Angola historic district.
The historic review came back in the county’s favor, allowing the house to be razed.
Porter said had the original farmhouse not been altered over the years it was possible that it might have been deemed a significant structure that warranted preservation.
In addition to about $30,000 in additional work, Porter said in August, “We lost a year.”
Because the project is going to receive federal highway dollars, the historic review — among others — was required.
As such, the county may now resume work on the roundabout that’s intended to better manage traffic at the intersection and improve its safety. Porter said the project will probably start construction in 2024.
The project came to a halt in the spring of 2021 when the Angola Historic Preservation Commission asked about exploring possibilities to save the house, which is currently listed as owned by the Ralph Trine Trust.
Todd Zeiger of Indiana Landmarks in May 2021 said the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology, which is the state historic preservation division, made the determination that the house is eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
After it was determined that the house might be historic and needed preservation, the project could have been repositioned in order to save the house.
The roundabout was suggested by a highway safety study committee to reduce accidents and wait times at the four-way stop intersection. During after-work drive time and on weekends, traffic at the intersection is known to back up.
In addition to the local highway safety committee, study work on the project also employed Trine University engineering students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.