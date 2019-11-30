ANGOLA — Though many shoppers start on Thanksgiving, Black Friday shopping remains a tradition for many in Angola and surrounding areas.
Stores like Walmart were packed Thursday night, as the sales started at 6 p.m. and continued through Friday.
Chris Ellert, a teacher at Prairie Heights Elementary School and local resident, said Walmart was packed.
“There are just so many people,” he said of the crowds and lines throughout the store in Angola.
Regardless of the chaos and hoards of people, Ellert said he and his wife go Black Friday shopping every year to fulfill wish lists and to shop without children in tow.
Justine Longardner, of Orland, also started shopping on Thursday night with her family in Fort Wayne.
Friday morning, they were still going strong, making sure everyone’s lists were taken care of.
For Longardner, the big ticket items between Walmart, Meijer and Menards were tablets and a digital camera.
Other items were bought, and with lists finished, Longardner said all she’s still got to shop for is clothing items for a few people.
It may have been her first Black Friday shopping experience, but her family is no stranger to the day.
“My aunts shop every year,” she said. “I am going to start doing it with them.”
And the planning?
“We started planning three months ago,” she said.
Online shoppers found good deals on Walmart’s website as early as Wednesday. On Friday, some of the good deals were found on the Carters and Oshkosh websites.
Chasity Resler, Fremont, said she shopped Carters online where everything was 60% off.
That sale was good in store at the Outlet Shoppes at Fremont, too.
Shelbie Betts, of Angola, said in person Carters was giving gift cards to the first 100 people in line.
Many people said the lines were the worst part of the whole thing, but with it being Black Friday the lines were expected.
Allie Hopkins, of Angola, said by 6 a.m., the line at the Angola Menards store wrapped all the way to the side of the building to the entrance for the bulk item pickup.
“Once the line started moving, we got in fairly fast,” she said. “We were out by 7:30 a.m. and it really didn’t feel like we were there that long.”
Deals will continue at many retailers through the weekend. Saturday is Small Business Saturday and there will be additional activities in downtown Angola for the day.
