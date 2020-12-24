Monday, Dec. 28
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Drainage board, 2 p.m.
• Hamilton Town Council, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 11 a.m.
• Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 5 p.m.
• Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Plan Commission, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m. Redevelopment commission, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 9 a.m. Special meeting.
Thursday, Dec. 31
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 a.m.
