Four people arrested
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Matthew E. Hardrick Jr., 28, of Lane 410 Jimmerson Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery causing bodily injury.
• Stephen D. Nelson, 40, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested at home on a charge of domestic battery.
• Ryan N. Peet, 27, of the 5100 block of West C.R. 400N, arrested in the 2300 block of West Orland Road on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Cody M. Pitts, 28, of Lane 155 West Otter Lake, arrested on U.S. 20 at Lane 101 West Otter Lake on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the past 10 years and a fugitive warrant.
