INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment rates across northeast Indiana generally saw improvement in August after a couple of months of increases.
Many of the counties in the area were among the lowest in the state in terms of percentage of people unemployed, including Steuben County (2.1%), which was tied for the second lowest rate in the state (after leading the state last month), Whitley County, (2.2%) tied for third lowest, and LaGrange County, (2.3%) which was tied for the fourth lowest rate in the state.
Adams and Wells counties were also in the tie with Steuben County for the second lowest rate along with central Indiana's Hamilton County.
All of this, once again, points to employers having difficulty finding employees.
"Regardless the supply of workers is not infinite, and the low unemployment rates across Indiana show that it’s going to be difficult to attract workers from other cities because work is readily available in nearly every community," said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute.
Statewide, Boone and Ohio counties had the lowest unemployment rate of 2.0%. Howard County had the highest unemployment rate statewide at 6.9%, followed by Lake County’s 5.2%. Those were the only two counties in August with an unemployment rate above 5%, indicating 90 out of the state’s 92 counties have full employment.
The remainder of the counties in the six-county KPC Media coverage area included DeKalb County at 2.5%, Allen County at 2.8% and Noble County at 3.0%.
Across the board counties in the region saw declines in the labor force, employed and unemployed, with most showing enough of decreases in the number unemployed to impact the rates.
Only one county in northeast Indiana's Economic Growth Region 3 — Grant at 3.3% — was lower than the state's 3.1% unemployment rate.
The Fort Wayne Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Allen, Wells and Whitley counties, saw more than 10,000 people working with the number unemployed down by 29%.
“Increasing Fort Wayne’s employed workers by almost 5% year over year tells me the message is getting out to people looking for paid employment: there are available jobs ready and waiting,” said Blakeman. “Couple that increase in August with the reduction of unemployed workers speaks to just how tight the labor market remains but it also demonstrates that new people are willing to enter the labor force. Some of the additional workers may be out of economic necessity due to persistent inflation while others may be working simply because it’s so easy to find a job, such as retirees who are no longer concerned about the coronavirus."
Statewide, there were 145,304 online job postings as of Sept. 6, said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works. Northeast Indiana had 16,772 online job postings, second only to the Indianapolis area.
“Increasing the region’s population — and therefore workers — by attracting people from outside Indiana remains a goal northeast Indiana must continue pursuing,” said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works. “It seems likely that if the demand for workers remains strong, northeast Indiana will not have enough people interested in working to meet employers’ needs.”
