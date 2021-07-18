Indiana passes 50% vaccination mark
INDIANAPOLIS — Just over half of Hoosiers age 12 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but northeast Indiana remains behind the curve.
As of Friday, 2.89 million Hoosiers have completed either a two-dose Pfizer of Moderna vaccine or received a single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, putting the state at 50.66% of its eligible population of just over 5.7 million fully vaccinated.
Northeast Indiana, by comparison, still lags the state by a fair margin. The four-county area as a whole is only 36.25% vaccinated, although that regional average is dragged down by the state-worst LaGrange County and Noble County, which is tied for 14th-worst of Indiana’s 92 counties.
As of Friday, Steuben County continues to lead local counties at 44.3% vaccinated, followed by DeKalb County at 40.7%. At the low end, Noble County sits at 36.3% and LaGrange County lags every other county at 23.2%.
After all four counties had fewer than 100 people come in for shots last week, three of four hit 100 or more. Noble County gave shots to 147 people, followed by DeKalb County at 131 and Steuben County at 100 even. LaGrange County had just 47, although that was an increase from 38 the week prior.
Indiana state health officials continue to encourage all eligible Hoosiers to receive the vaccine in order to protect against COVID-19 and its variant strains, including the delta variant first identified in India, which is now hitting some states hard.
The delta variant, which is more infectious than the original COVID-19 strain and also hits patients harder, has accounted for 2-in-3 variant cases identified this month. That’s an increase of 43% from the month before as the strain circulates more widely.
The vaccines continue to prove highly effective at preventing the virus.
Therma-Tru recommended for tax abatements
BUTLER — With a 3-0 vote, Butler’s Economic Development Commission Friday recommended that Therma-Tru be granted 10-year tax abatements for a planned $43.6 million expansion of its facility at 601 R.E. Jones Road.
The recommendation now goes to Butler’s City Council, which will consider the request at its meeting Monday.
Therma-Tru plans to construct a 23,000-square-foot addition to its facility at the south end of Butler to house new manufacturing equipment, including six new presses. The company also plans to hire 53 people.
Therma-Tru currently employs 1,030 people: 917 hourly workers and 113 in salaried positions. The average hourly wage for hourly employees is $20.65, according to the company’s tax abatement application. The average annual salary for salaried employees is $85,000.
The anticipated hourly wage for the new positions is $19.50. The new employees will be directly hired by Therma-Tru, with a 180-day probationary period before permanent hire, the company said in the application.
“We’re very excited. That’s a substantial investment for them to put into Butler,” Mayor Mike Hartman said following Friday’s meeting. “They’ve been a good community partner for Butler. They’re very active with the schools, organizations, not-for-profits and other functions. I think it’s a win-win.”
“Therma-Tru is the largest employer in DeKalb County under one roof, and to have them continue to invest in the community only bodes well for the future of the facility,” said Anton King, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership.
“It bodes well for the future of the facility. It bodes well for future employment opportunities,” he said. “Those are opportunities for people coming out of the high schools and another way of bringing folks in” to DeKalb County.
In its tax abatement application, the company said it expects to start work later this month, with completion expected in December 2024.
If approved by the City Council, the abatements — one for real property and another for personal property, both covering 10 years — would be done in three phases.
The first phase, covering $17.2 million, would begin in 2022, with taxes due in 2023. The second phase, covering $16.9 million, would start in 2023, with taxes due in 2024. The third phase, covering $2 million, would start in 2024, with taxes due in 2025.
Cops Cycling for Survivors stops in Auburn, Angola
AUBURN — Families of fallen police officers gathered outside of Auburn City Hall Wednesday afternoon to welcome participants in the 20th annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride around the state. The group also stopped in Angola.
The annual ride honors fallen police officers and raises money for their families.
Among those greeting the riders Wednesday were Julia Reinhard of Hamilton and her grandchildren, Bo Reinhard, 8, and DaisyMay Reinhard, 6. Reinhard’s nephew, Jason M. Baker, was killed in the line of duty in 2001 while serving as a member of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. He was shot in the line of duty during an ambush and was killed. Baker’s story was related during Wednesday’s rest stop and memorial service.
Also attending were the children of Indiana State Police trooper Don Turner, who was killed while helping a tow truck operator on an icy highway south of Auburn in 1956.
Susan Matteson, the wife of fallen Fort Wayne Police officer Bradley Matteson, also was there to greet riders. Matteson was killed in 2000. He was returning from a service call when he was involved in a vehicle accident and succumbed to his injuries.
Retired Angola Police detective Tim Crooks participated in Wednesday’s stretch of the ride, which began in Bluffton. It was Crooks’ third time to join the group of cyclists.
The 13-day ride will cover over 1,000 miles and is scheduled to conclude July 24 at Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis.
Noble County introduces formula for road repairs
KENDALLVILLE — The Noble County Highway Department is using a new chip and seal formula for its road projects, making roads more drivable and leaving fewer loose stones and tar bleeding.
The department is using the new chip and seal on dozens of roads across the county this year as part of its road rehabilitation and maintenance plan.
The county plans to put down about 58 miles of single chip and seal, which is designed to preserve roads in good condition. Another eight miles of road are targeted for double chip and seal as those are experiencing moderate to severe cracking.
“We generally chipseal about 80-100 miles of roads per year,” said Noble County Highway engineer Zack Smith.
This year, the county is using a new formula called emulsion, which is water-based and is designed to reduce the amount of tar bleeding, which means less mess on your car, and loose stones.
Emulsion works by getting the asphalt hot enough where the water evaporates and leaves behind less excess bleeding. Cutback, the method used previously, uses oil and tar and can often lead to the asphalt breaking apart and not sticking. When that happens, stones break loose in the surface.
“The emulsion is more evenly applied compared to the previous cutback we used in prior years,” Smith said.
“We ran some test strips along some roads last year and we were quite satisfied with the results,” he said of the emulsion formula.
The cost for a mile of chip and seal, according to the county, is about $11,000. The cost for per mile of hot mix asphalt, which is typically used on more high-traffic roads, is about $60,000.
Michigan woman crashes, arrested for vehicle theft
FREMONT — A Michigan woman has been arrested in connection with the theft of a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox that she ended up crashing following an alleged chase with police.
Autumn Kristeen Deck, 27, Osseo, Michigan, was arrested Thursday after she was released from Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, after undergoing treatment for injuries she sustained after she was ejected from an alleged stolen vehicle following a chase in Jamestown Township at about 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Court records say Deck sustained at least two broken vertebrae in the wreck.
The wreck occurred after the deployment of stop sticks by the Indiana State Police on S.R. 120 near Lane 800 Snow Lake, at the west end of the area known locally as the Snow Lake curves.
Deck allegedly stole the Equinox from a restaurant in the 6800 block of North Old U.S. 27. The owner of the vehicle was in the restaurant when she saw an unknown woman take off in her car, court records said.
Deck is facing four Level 6 felony charges, including theft of a vehicle, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office had taken a report of a theft of a 2010 Chevy Equinox in the vicinity of 6800 block of North Old U.S. 27. While responding to the vehicle theft, a deputy spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on S.R. 120 near C.R. 100E. The deputy caught up with the vehicle near VanGuilder Road and it matched the description of the stolen Equinox.
Speeds in the chase reached 93 mph, court records said.
A traffic stop was initiated at C.R. 50W but the vehicle continued west on S.R. 120. Stop sticks were deployed by State Police and all four tires of the vehicle were deflated.
The vehicle continued west before running off the north side of the highway near C.R. 700N, where it hit an embankment, rolling several times, ejecting Deck. Drug use is believed to be a factor.
Kirkpatrick, Thompson crowned pageant queens
Karly Kirkpatrick and Ella Thompson earned queen titles at their respective county pageants last week.
Kirkpatrick, of Avilla, captured the Miss Noble County title July 6, while Thompson, of Stroh, celebrated her 18th birthday in style, winning the title of Miss LaGrange County July 11. Thompson also won the Miss Congeniality award.
Each pageant consisted of interviews, on-stage presentation and business and professional wear competitions.
Kirkpatrick has been a member of 4-H for the past 10 years, where she shows cattle. She was surprised when she found out she was the winner of the pageant and believes the other women who were part of the contest are incredible.
Kirkpatrick and Thompson will represent their respective counties at the Miss Indiana pageant later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.