ANGOLA — The rebirth of a club and a two-month workshop for both adults and youth highlight the start of the 2020 Steuben County 4-H season.
The Angola-based Conquerors club started meeting again this month under the leadership of Mark and Rhonda Heifner.
Mark is a retired school principal who continues to work as a substitute teacher. Rhonda runs a private daycare in their home. The next scheduled monthly meeting is Feb. 9. On the agenda is playing with Ozobots and learning basic coding after conducting officer elections.
The year’s schedule for the Conquerors also includes geocaching, science projects and a pool party.
Students enrolled in 4-H can choose to be part of a local club. To learn more about the Conquerors, contact the Heifners at mheifner76@gmail.com or call 665-3348.
Other clubs include Bit and Bridle, Explorers, Flint Arrows, Fremont Ready Willing and Able, Hamilton Fighting 4-Hers, Lucky Ducks, Metz Happy-Go-Lucky, Orland Creative Kids and the Otsego Go-Getters.
“Feel free to test drive any club at any time,” says the January Steuben County 4-H newsletter. “We want you to find a club that is a good fit for you.”
Steuben County 4-H is administered through the Purdue Cooperative Extension Office, located in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, and headed by Extension Educator Tami Mosier, who can be contacted at mosier@purdue.edu or by calling 668-1000, ext. 1400.
While the classic Steuben County 4-H experience is deeply rooted in preparing livestock for a week at the fair, this month’s newsletter encourages 4-H families to embrace other aspects of the program.
That includes Beekeeping for Beginners, taught by Steuben County 4-H beekeeping project leader Randy Martin and local beekeeper Chet Gilbert. The cost of the entire program is $10 for an individual or $15 for a family and all ages are invited. Registration is requested by Feb. 1 and the class will be limited to 30 people. Registration is at https://bit.ly/BeginnerBees2020.
The series starts with an overview on Feb. 8, with all classes held at Commons Hall, 501 S. John St., Angola, 9-10:30 a.m. They are being offered in partnership with Angola Parks and Recreation Department and are open to the public.
The series is set to continue Feb. 22 with information about spring management of existing hives, Feb. 29 with pest and disease control information and March 7 with details on summer management and swarms. March 14 will be on fall and winter hive care and harvesting honey, March 21 will cover honey and other products and the series will wrap up with a review on March 28.
Other 4-H opportunities include Soccer for Success, a noncompetitive initiative recently launched by Indiana 4-H. A training for for locals interested in getting involved will be held March 14 in northwest Indiana.
Area 4-H educators are offering a multi-session career exploration series for middle and high school students. In addition, Mosier will be teaching a college and career readiness course in the afternoons at Angola Middle School.
