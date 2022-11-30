FORT WAYNE — AWS Foundation recently awarded $1,026,945 in grants to 15 non-profit organizations that benefit individuals with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities in northeast Indiana.
Those organizations included a few in the four-county area as well as regional organizations that support residents in LaGrange, Steuben, Noble and DeKalb counties.
Organizations receiving grants included:
The Arc of Noble County - $213,055 (over two years) for capital support for employment training kitchen.
YMCA of Steuben County - $25,000 for capital support of the Steuben County Sheets Family Park.
YWCA of Northeast Indiana - $150,000 (over three years) to support the enhancement of children’s services.
Bi-County Services – $61,000 (over two years) to hire a recruiter and training coordinator.
Blue Jacket - $35,000 for inclusive career services.
Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries- $60,390 for early diagnosis services.
Canine Companions for Independence - $30,000 (over three years) for Northeast Indiana service dog teams.
Fort Wayne Curling Club - $24,000 (over two years) for the inclusive curling program.
Fort Wayne Philharmonic - $56,000 (over two years) for inclusive outreach programming.
Fort Wayne Society of Saint Vincent DePaul - $30,000 to support the vocational training site capital campaign.
IN*Source - $25,000 for the production of training videos for disability employment.
RSVP of Allen County - $75,000 (over three years) for the I CAN inclusive volunteer team.
Stillwater Hospice - $100,000 (over two years) for hospice and grief services for patients with disabilities.
The Lighthouse- $22,500 to hire a case management and disability specialist.
Volunteer Lawyer Program - $120,000 (over three years) for guardianship services in Northeast Indiana.
Founded in 2007, AWS Foundation supports a wide range of organizations and service agencies in northeast Indiana working to develop a community in which people with enduring intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities are engaged fully and meaningfully in all aspects of community life.
For more information, visit awsfoundation.org.
