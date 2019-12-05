FREMONT — For the fourth year in a row, fifth- and sixth-grade student council members at Fremont Middle School have held a fundraiser to benefit the Fremont Community Church Food Pantry.
Wednesday, the students gave their biggest donation check to date, totaling $1,800, to Frank and Margie Bradley, the couple that coordinate the food pantry.
“You are all just so amazing,” said Margie Bradley. “This is probably the biggest check we will get from someone.”
To raise the money, students sold caramel apple suckers for $0.50 a piece from Nov. 8 to Nov. 22 to other students in the school.
“The entire middle school really pulled together to help make this the most successful fundraiser so far for the food pantry,” said student council adviser Sandy Brewbaker.
Eagle pride radiated from both Brewbaker and Greg Mohler, principal at Fremont Middle School, as they applauded the students for their efforts in raising the funds to help their community.
The original goal was to at least match the $1,300 that was raised last year.
Hitting $1,800 was a complete shock, but Brewbaker said she was proud of how the students rallied together, calling it a humbling experience.
“It is so humbling to be able to help those who are in need,” she said.
Frank Bradley said he is so proud of Fremont schools and the students that step up to help out every year.
The hope is that funds raised will be able to be put to good use by the Bradleys to give as many people as possible the help they may need from the food pantry.
People can donate to the food pantry during the holiday food drive, which is now through Dec. 13, by dropping food donations off at the Fremont Fire Station, Fremont American Legion, Farmers State Bank’s Fremont branch, Fremont Moose Lodge, Fremont Public Library, Fremont Town Hall, Edward Jones Doug Targgart office and The Outlet Shoppes at Fremont.
The food pantry is open to families on the first and third Wednesday of each month from 2-4 p.m. at the church, 601 N. Coldwater St., Fremont.
