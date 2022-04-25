ANGOLA—In honor of April being National Poetry Month, the Brokaw Movie House is hosting Kaleidoscope of Poems.
The event is free and is open to the public.
Lou Ann Holman and the Brokaw Movie House are co-sponsoring the event together.
“I would love folks to bring a poem or a song to share or just come be in the audience,” said Holman.
Kaleidoscope of Poems will take place on Friday beginning at 4 p.m. at the Brokaw Movie House.
If you wish to read your work on Friday, pre-registration is not required. However, Holman does suggest poets try to arrive by 3:45 p.m. to sign-up.
Michael Czarnecki will be one of the featured poets performing at Kaleidoscope of Poems
Czarnecki has been writing poetry for over 50 years. He has made a living solely through the creative word for nearly three decades. Czarnecki has performed hundreds of readings and facilitated scores of workshops throughout the country.
Two of his many published books are "Twenty Days on Route 20", a haibun account of his journey on the longest road in America, and the recently released, "Before Poetry there was Music."
When not on the poetic road Czarnecki lives on Wheeler Hill, in Steuben County, New York.
Refreshments will be available for purchase.
