Police arrest three people on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in Steuben County.
• Tia M. Barnes, 25, of the 6000 block of West U.S. 20, arrested in the 3000 block of West U.S. 20 on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
• Benjamin D. Holmes, 34, of the 4000 block of North C.R. 100E, Fremont, arrested in the 3000 block of West U.S. 20 on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement and a warrant for failure to appear.
• Jenna A. Scott, 21, of the 4000 block of West C.R. 350N, Columbia City, arrested in the 3000 block of North S.R. 127 on a felony fugitive warrant.
