ANGOLA — It’s the holiday season and Miller Poultry has started making its charitable donations once again so everyone has something nutritious for the holiday tables.
It all started off with Miller employees Jon Weiss and Rachel Sanborn making deliveries in Angola at Angola United Methodist Church for its food pantry and TLC House.
“I can’t believe it’s almost thanksgiving, which means it’s time for our holiday donations at Miller Poultry,” Sanborn said.
Vehicles from Miller rolled in first to the Methodist Church, followed by TLC House.
Weiss and Sanborn delivered 240 pounds of chicken thighs and 48 pounds of chicken sausages at Angola United Methodist Church followed by 80 pounds of chicken thighs and 24 pounds of sausage to TLC.
The next delivery will be to the food pantry at Fremont Community Church on Nov. 28, which is when the donations kick into high gear for Miller.
Tuesday marked the 18th straight year the Orland poultry company has sent a truck loaded with food to the food bank.
“Per tradition, Miller Poultry will be donating thousands of pounds of chicken to our local communities, and hope that others can do their part to give back as well in any way that they can,” a statement from Sanborn said. “By sharing these donation stories with the media, we hope to provide a platform for consumers and other industry leaders to contribute to the food pantries and soup kitchens in our own backyard.”
The donations stretch from Traverse City, Michigan to the north to Cincinnati in the south.
Most of the donations are in northeast and northcentral Indiana. Many of the donations are to food pantries while there are some where Miller partners with stores to make charitable giving.
By the time it’s over, Miller will have provided literally tens of thousand pounds of chicken to a variety of agencies. An exact number could not be calculated because the donation list includes a couple venues where the donation has yet to be determined.
“This will be updated as we add donation locations and confirm times. We are giving away lots of chicken this year and we are so grateful for the opportunity,” Sanborn said.
Miller Poultry has been raising local chicken with the help of farmers in Michigan and Indiana since 1974. Their barns are certified by the Global Animal Partnership to ensure strict animal welfare standards are in place, and they do their best to source feed ingredients from local farmers to minimize their carbon footprint and ensure the chickens are fed a corn and soy-based diet with no antibiotics, hormones, steroids or artificial ingredients.
