ANGOLA — On Wednesday Bill’s Professional Towing and Repair celebrated the grand opening of their new location at 2765 W. Maumee St.
Teamed up with JICI Construction, Bill’s Professional Towing Co. has been working toward the goal of building their new location for the last five to six years.
Bill’s celebrated 45 years in May started by owner Bill McClanahan in 1977 in Orland.
“I married Tina in February and we opened in May. I am grateful I married my best friend,” said McClanahan.
McClanahan and his wife Faustina McClanahan began their business in Orland. McClanahan was born and raised in Orland but the couple now lives near Fremont.
“I love Angola with all my heart. But Orland will forever be my home. I never forget where I came from” said McClanahan.
They have three children Bobby McClanahan, Becky Kjendalen and Ashley McClanahan.
Becky’s husband, Eric, along with her sister, Ashley, assist their father in running the company.
McClanahan’s father Willie McClanahan originally owned Willie’s Auto Parts in Orland and was a major part of how Bill got into the auto service industry.
McClanahan honors his late father’s legacy in many ways. He has his Willie’s Auto Part’s original sign hanging on the wall of his new shop along with Willie’s final service jackets.
He even bought back his father Willie’s very last tow truck and repaired it to like-new condition.
McClanahan has his own bay at the front of the shop called, “Bill’s Bay.”
“It’s so I can help train the next generation,” said McClanahan. “Those kids help me as much as I help them.”
Bill’s Professional Towing and Repair currently has 35 full-time employees and 17 trucks in the fleet.
When McClanahan hires new employees he gives them his philosophy.
“The good Lord always comes first, my employees and their families comes next and our customers fall closely behind,” said McClanahan.
They proudly serve communities in Angola, Fremont, Orland, Hamilton, Pleasant Lake, Ashley, Hudson, LaGrange, Mongo, Wolcottville, Bronson, Auburn, Coldwater, Kendallville and Garrett.
“It’s a priceless community we are in,” said McClanahan. “We are very blessed to be a part of Steuben County.
McClanahan is one of the longest supporters of the Orland Kids League. He also coached both softball and baseball in Orland for many years.
He was on the Orland Fire Department for 35 years and was deputy chief for 27 of those years.
“I am very proud to say we are living the American dream. We started with nothing,” McClanahan said. “I had a lot of people that gave me work in the beginning to keep us busy in the early days. I thank God for my community and the village that raised me.”
