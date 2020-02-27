INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in Steuben County to be flown at half-staff to honor former state Rep. Richard Dodge, R-Pleasant Lake.
Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day of his funeral, Friday.
Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Steuben County to lower their flags to half staff on Friday to honor Dodge and his service.
Dodge was a longtime Steuben County politician, serving in numerous capacities, from the township to state level. Most recently he was state representative for House District 51, which covered Steuben and DeKalb counties at the time.
Dodge served in the statehouse from 2004-2012. He was caucused in to fill the vacancy created when Rep. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, was selected to fill the vacancy created by the death of Sen. Bud Meeks in 2004.
Dodge went on to win election in the fall of 2004 and subsequent elections until he decided to not run again in 2012 when the district’s boundaries were changed, creating a district that now covers most of Steuben and LaGrange counties.
Dodge's funeral will be held at Pleasant View Church of Christ, Angola, with Minister Michael Booher officiating, Friday at 11 a.m.
