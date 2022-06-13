Spring has been a busy time for students at Agape Child Care Ministry in Stroh and Lighthouse Montessori Education Center in Ashley.
Grandparents and special friends of students at both centers were welcomed to each facility’s May Spring Fling, bringing plants to fill raised garden beds.
“There couldn’t be a better way for two generations to connect and share in a wonderful and vital skill,” Lisa Howe, director of both facilities, said of the garden project
Also in May, preschool graduates from both centers were recognized with ceremonies attended by family and friends. Lighthouse celebrated with 16 graduates while Agape honored 14 graduates.
Agape and Lighthouse are early education programs that serve children 6 weeks to 10 years through a Montessori, gospel-based curriculum.
Lighthouse will host a pre-school open house 4-6 p.m. June 28 and June 30 at 500 S. Gonser St., Ashley. Parents may apply for enrollment at Lighthouse by downloading the application at their website, lighthousemec.com.
For more information about both centers, contact Agape at 351-2098 or Lighthouse at 587-3326.
