ANGOLA — The Indiana Department of Transportation is planning on conducting nearly $4 million in highway projects this year.
With $3.89 million planned for 2020, it marks the least amount of money being spent in the five-year investment in highways in the Next Level Indiana road program initiated by Gov. Eric Holcomb and implemented starting 2018.
Over the course of five years, nearly $42.7 million in work has been budgeted for Steuben County.
Of course the amount of money spent doesn't necessarily amount to much when it's your commute that's being impacted. When it comes to that, motorists who rely on S.R. 120 to travel in and out of Fremont will be most impacted this year.
The highway will receive a new asphalt overlay from Interstate 69 to less than a mile west of S.R. 827; basically the edge of town, said information from INDOT. The work is budgeted at $1.45 million.
The length of the project is 2.5 miles.
The Pigeon Creek Welcome Center, which has been underway a couple years, is supposed finish up soon. That project came in at a cost of about $1 million.
"The work is about 80% complete, contractor crews are working on the interior, as well as finishing the exterior. The work is expected to be completed in late March or early April, weather permitting," INDOT Fort Wayne spokeswoman Nichole Hacha-Thomas said earlier this month.
The new welcome center will also feature a space devoted to local information. The Steuben County Historical Society is working with INDOT on creating the displays.
Other projects this year include bridge work in various places on U.S. 20 and on S.R. 120 near Clear Lake.
