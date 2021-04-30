Steuben County United Way’s Days of Caring kicked off on Friday at Hamilton with students from Hamilton Jr.-Sr. High School volunteering to do good works throughout the community. Above, United Way Executive Director Jessica Brodock gives instructions to the students before heading out from their point of meeting at Gnagy Park. Below, students Boon Wongsirojkul, from left, Chase Olson and Leland Lester rake out some mulch at the Kingdom Kids preschool that’s located in the Hamilton Church of Christ on Church Street. The day started out bright and sunny, but shortly after the students landed at their work sites, the clouds opened up and dampened the morning with some rainfall. Steuben County United Way Days of Caring will take place throughout the month in order to spread out projects as a way of limiting contact due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced cancellation of the event last year.
