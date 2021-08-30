Wednesday, Sept. 1
• Angola Parks and Recreation board, Parks and Recreation Department, 299 S. John St., Angola, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4
• Steuben County Lakes Council, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. A Zoom invitation for those who want to participate via Zoom, will be sent out Thursday, Sept. 2 with details. For questions, call 665-1730.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.