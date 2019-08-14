HUDSON — Three men emerged from a Hudson Town Republican Convention to determine the party’s three candidates for the fall election.
With no Democrats on the ballot, the three will run unopposed and in effect will become the new Hudson Town Council.
“This evening we had, what I consider, a good turnout for the Republican convention to determine the three candidates that will serve as council members next term for Hudson,” said Carla Olsen, clerk-treasurer, Republican, who also is unopposed this fall.
Winning the three slots on the ballot were Bill Ebert, Josh Odom and Lyle Torrence. Odd man out was David Mann.
There were 21 people who participated in the convention. There were also four observers and three children in attendance. Steuben County Republican Party Chairman Rick Michael conducted the convention.
All four candidates mentioned three common threads in their 3-minute speeches. First, gratitude for the strides made by current council members and their intentions of keeping that momentum rolling. They’d all like to see more attendance at town meetings so there is real-time interaction. Finally, all of the candidates felt strongly that they want to represent the voice of the greater whole as progress and development continue.
Hudson’s council members are all elected at large. The three elected Tuesday night will take office on Jan. 1 to serve their four-year terms.
The three will replace the outgoing council members who didn’t seek reelection, Republicans Rick Bailer and Kathy Kope and Democrat Marlene Smith.
