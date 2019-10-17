ANGOLA — A Bee Gees tribute band will be performing in concert on Saturday to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana.
“Stayin’ Alive” will present the private concert that will take place in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 500 W. Maumee St., Angola, on the Trine University campus.
Reserved seating is available by calling Shelley Schwab at 456-1600 or online at https://e-activist.com/page/48086/event/1.
Stayin’ Alive is considered the world’s top tribute band to the Bee Gees.
The band offers to its audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees play list, singing blockbusters such as “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin’,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Nights on Broadway,” and “Stayin’ Alive.” In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads such as “I Started a Joke,” “Massachusetts,” “Fanny Be Tender,” “Words,” and “To Love Somebody” among other great hits.
The group offers artists portraying all the Gibbs brothers, Barry, Robin and Maurice, as well as other talented musicians.
