ANGOLA — The Private Academic Library Network of Indiana has recognized Melissa Brown, academic director in TrineOnline, with its Palsave Open Educator Award.
The award recognizes innovation and excellence in support of higher education, textbook affordability and student success.
As part of the PALSave: PALNI Affordable Learning Program, individuals who receive the honor have been key players in the creation and adoption of Open Educational Resources, or OER - a move that reduces costs for students, improves access to required texts, and increases student success and retention.
"By spearheading the creation and adoption of Open Educational Resources, Melissa has played a pivotal role in advancing textbook affordability, elevating accessibility to crucial learning materials and ultimately enhancing student success and retention at TrineOnline," said Josh Pranger, senior academic director for TrineOnline. "Melissa's commitment to educational equity and excellence sets a shining example for the entire university community."
PALNI has supported private college, university and seminary libraries in Indiana since 1992. Its library-to-library collaboration strives to enhance faculty teaching and student learning for academic success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.