ANGOLA — Once again, Angola and Steuben County has been named to the Top 10 Micropolitans by Site Selection Magazine based on economic growth in the community in 2022.
Angola has received a top ranking by the magazine 16 of the last 17 years in the listing of the Top 100 Micropolitans in the United States. The rankings were released on Thursday.
"Steuben County Economic Development Corporation works annually with area businesses to help them make sound decisions on growth for their businesses. This growth typically comes in the form of investment in either new space/buildings and/or in new equipment. It is this investment that Site Selection Magazine watches and in turn rewards the communities for their hard work by placing them on this list," said Isaac Lee, executive director of the SCEDC.
Over the last six years, Angola has ranked in the Top 10 in five of those years.
“We are proud to be ranked again as high as we are. This of course is not the sole work of the SCEDC, rather a culmination of efforts in large part led by the industries themselves. This award includes the public and private sectors efforts," Lee said. "Without those efforts, these possible investments don’t happen. As a rural community, one may find it hard to compete for a list like this when assumptions are made about our potential for growth. We at the SCEDC will bank on Steuben County and its entirety every day of the week. When given the right resources to expand local businesses and attract the few that we already have, we all are a part of those wins.”
Site Selection’s Conway Projects Database focuses on new corporate facility projects with significant impact, including headquarters, manufacturing plants, research and development, operations and logistics sites, among others.
It does not track retail and government projects, or schools and hospitals. New facilities and expansions included in the analyses must meet at least one of three criteria: (a) involve a capital investment of at least $1 million, create at least 20 new jobs or add at least 20,000 square feet of new floor area.
Auburn tied for fifth on the list this year.
In the magazine's ranking of Top Micropolitans — cities of 10,000 to 50,000 people which cover at least one county — Findlay, Ohio, once again was tops among the nation's 543 micropolitan areas, tallying 32 projects last year — eight more than the previous year. It’s the 11th year in a row the area just south of Toledo has garnered the honor. Second place went to Thomasville, Georgia, followed by Cullman, Alabama, and Sidney, Ohio, in a tie for third; and Auburn, and Greenville, Ohio, in a tie for fifth place.
Ohio once again led as the state with most Top 100 Micropolitans, with 22 of them (five more than the previous year) tallying enough projects (115) to account for 24% of the state’s total. Indiana had 12 Top Micros for second place, while Georgia and Kentucky tied for third with 11 Top Micros each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.