ANGOLA — Cahoots Coffee Cafe is hosting a Christmas Walk as part of downtown Angola holiday festivities.
On Friday, Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m., while horse-drawn buggies take people on quaint rides between the Brokaw Movie House and Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, people can visit a series of five locations decked for the season.
At each stop on the Christmas walk there will be special treats or surprises as well as raffle baskets.
Passports cost $10 per person or $20 for a family at Cahoots, 218 W. Maumee St. Presale starts Nov. 25.
Guests will receive maps of the Christmas Walk route, which includes:
• The Storyteller's Cottage, 504 S. West St.
• The Chapel in the Garden, 314 W. Maumee St.
• A 1920s Christmas, 313 E. Maumee St.
• The Whyte House, 317 E. Maumee St., and
• The Keep, 314 W. Broad St.
Some are people's homes, including Louann Homan, the Hysongs and the Armstrongs.
The 1920s Christmas is at the Cline House Museum, which will feature decor from a century ago.
The chapel is located behind the First Congregational United Church of Christ, and is a landmark of sorts for not only the city, but many out-of-state residents. Constructed in 1949, the chapel has been a popular draw for people taking advantage of Indiana law, which requires no wait between receiving an approved license for marriage from the clerk of courts and actually tying the knot. In Michigan, there is a three-day waiting period.
More than 12,700 couples were married at the chapel over a five-year period, says a church history. The couples came from 37 different states and eight countries.
"People stop in and want to see the place where they were married," said Bonnie Snyder, who has attended the First Congregational church since 1966. Minister Rita Lechleidner said she's married many couples in the chapel.
"Oftentimes, their parents or grandparents were married here so it becomes very meaningful to them," she said.
The chapel is surrounded by gardens and landscaping. Though it seats only 16 people, its stained glass and bright, peaceful atmosphere are welcoming for not only weddings but other small group events.
"I took my Sunday school class out there two weeks ago," said Lauralee McCloud. "They were fascinated by it."
It was used as a study by the Rev. John Humphreys in the mid-1900s, when it was located behind the parsonage on North Washington Street; it was moved in 1988 to its current location and restored. Lechleidner said she enjoys spending quiet time there, as well.
The Christmas Walk will mark the first time congregation members can recall the chapel being decorated for Christmas. Snyder and McCloud are creating planters and swag using mostly natural, old-fashioned items, like dried plants and osage oranges.
Snyder worked at Throop florist at one time, and brings a knowledge of aesthetics to the project.
"She's a professional," said McCloud with a smile. "She is so talented."
They are working with pine cones, allium seed pods, grasses, hydrangea, pine boughs and other colorful natural items. Osage oranges, also known as hedge apples, are the from osage trees — small shrub-like trees that typically grew in Steuben County along fence rows and roadsides. The fruit is not palatable to eat but has been lauded for its ability to repel insects. It is a bright green textured orb that adds a colorful pop to dry displays and Christmas adornments.
During the Christmas Walk, the chapel will be lit with oil lamps and luminaries will lead guests along the path and up the steps to the little building.
