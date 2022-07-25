17 people arrested by police over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Chad A. Bruot, 44, of the 800 block of South Beach Street, Bryan, Ohio, arrested on the 100 block of Crooked Lake, Angola, on a charge of battery.
• Joshua I. Donat, 21, of the 2100 block of East Kammerer Road, Kendallville, arrested on the 400 block of East Maumee Street, Angola, on a charge of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Lilajade Farias, 20, of the 200 block of State Line Road, Woodburn, arrested on I-69 southbound at mile marker 340, Ashley, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Edward R. Gould, 35, homeless, arrested on the 6200 block of West S.R. 120, Angola, on charges of criminal trespass and refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction ordinance.
• Ricky L. Harget, 49, of the 500 block of South Darling Street, Angola, arrested west of C.R. 110 W on 200 N, Orland, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
• Gabriel M. Henry, 19, of the 100 block of South Park Lane, Butler, arrested on the intersection of Oak Street and Wayne Street, Angola, on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Travis L. Hess II, 24, of the 2300 block of Engle Road, Fort Wayne, arrested on the 200 block of East Gale Street, Angola, on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
• James M. Hibbs, 37, of the 100 block of 2nd Street, Wolcottville, arrested on 1100 West and C.R. 175 North, Angola, on warrants alleging failure to appear.
• Mark A. Horsley, 36, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at home on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Joshua R. Lentz, 44, of the 1700 block of West Shoff Road, Huntertown, arrested on the 100 block of Crooked Lake, Angola, on a charge of battery.
• Mandy J. Mahnesmith, 52, of the 2000 block of Buell Drive, Angola, arrested on 400 block of Johns Street, Angola, on charges of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brandon T. Millwood, 52, of the 3900 block of North S.R. 127, Angola, arrested on the 200 block of East Gale Street, Angola, on a warrant alleging failure to return to lawful detention.
• Kenneth D. Myers, 38, of the 1100 block of West Main Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested at home on a charge of battery.
• Jeremy M. Phovemire, 43, of the 2900 block of Leroy Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested on the 30 block of Jimmerson Lake, Angola, on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Matthew D. Quillen, 31, of the 300 block of Orchard Hills Drive, Bryan, Ohio, arrested on the 200 block of Gale Street, Angola, on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Bobby K. Vanwormer, 29, of the 1000 block of Delmar Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested on the intersection of North Wayne Street and Harcourt Road on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Eric L. Weaver, 51, of the 3900 block of Wayne Spread Cove, Fort Wayne, arrested on C.R. 300N, Fremont, on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.