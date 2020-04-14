FORT WAYNE — Northeast Indiana Works and WorkOne Northeast are hosting a virtual job fair featuring five hospitals and hospital systems. It will provide information about many healthcare-related job openings in the Fort Wayne area.
The virtual job fair is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22.
Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, IU Health and the Parkview Health are the five healthcare providers that will be participating in the job fair.
Presenters from each employer will discuss job opportunities in detail, along with benefits and how to apply. Jobs throughout the spectrum of healthcare will be featured.
The virtual job fair is being produced by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic put significant pressures on northeast Indiana’s healthcare providers, the industry had numerous open positions at all levels,” said Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works. “We are excited to partner with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development in helping healthcare providers secure talent and in assisting individuals with exploring career opportunities.”
Those who are interested in the job fair but unable to attend are still encouraged to register, as a recording will be sent by email the following day.
To register, people can visit https://on.in.gov/vjfr3. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar.
