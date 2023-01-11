ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County discussed its end of the year budget during its last Board of Finance meeting Tuesday.
MSD Business Manager Brandon Penrod presented an overview of the district income and spending in the past year.
“Tonight is a means to summarize,” said Penrod, opening his presentation.
He said that most of the information he gave in his presentation at the Board of Finance meeting was the information that MSD Board members had already seen throughout the past year, although maybe in a different format.
“You've seen it throughout the year in your packets,” said Penrod.
His Tuesday report included several parts, such as annual investment report that estimated that interest earned by the corporation in 2022 amounted to $271,362.81, mileage rates estimation reimbursement, investment policy review, expired warrants report, and an overall financial condition report.
“Our next one is a financial condition report again not actually necessary, but this is what we have to go over up here,” said Penrod explaining that this report was required by the state.
The financial condition report highlighted some of the basic information about MSD, such as school address and website, and the district’s estimated population in 2019 that was equal to 18,282.
One of the variables of the report was the net assessed value for the district in 2022 in comparison to the previous years. Over the 10-year observation period of that variable the net assessed value grew steadily from $1.167 billion in 2013 to $1.549 billion in 2022.
Penrod explained that net assessed value was a significant variable as it was connected to the tax rate, too. When the net assessed value is higher, it meant that less funds were required to generate the same amount taxes.
“So, this is a good size, the trend,” said Penrod.
The financial report also highlighted the breakdown of the student population.
The breakdown reflected that English Language Learners' percentage in the district grew steadily from 2013 when it amounted to 4.19% to 2022 when it became equal to 4.77%.
Free and reduced lunches percentage decreased from 48.66% to 36.77% in 2022. Assistant Superintendent Schauna Relue noted that the reason behind the drop in free and reduced lunches as well as a temporary decrease of special education students from 15.08% to 7.74% in 2021 with the figure returning to 16.66% in 2022 were lack of documentation because some of the parents did not fill out the paperwork.
“Every student was provided free lunch that year, so they didn't have to fill out the paperwork to have free lunch,” said Relue. “So many families did not do that and so that affected our count.”
The following Annual Deficit/Surplus report showed that in 2021 revenues exceeded expenditures, and Penrod said that trend was expected to be continued in 2022 and 2033.
Fund Balances as Percent of Expenditures report indicated that the district's 2021 cash balance was 25.2%. Penrod said that indicator was important because that balance was what helped ensure that if the state or the country payments stalled at some point, the district would have cash available to fund payments, payroll bills, and services.
Penrod said that the current cash balance indicated that if a district had $1 million in expenditures, it would have $250,000 in cash.
“In 2021 we have 25% in cash of the expense of the expenditure,” said Penrod.
After briefly touching upon sources of revenues and operating referendum revenue, Penrod proceeded to the extra-curricular accounts report. Extra-curriculars were the funds that were raised by certain student school associations.
Currently 110 extra-curricular accounts are listed in MSD of Steuben County statement of funds.
