HAMILTON — It it's New Year's Eve and it's Hamilton, it's time for the annual Jack D. Gibson Memorial Hamilton Lions Polar Bear Plunge!
As usual, the event will take place at the Mill Pond on Hamilton Lake on S.R. 1 on New Year's Eve, which is Saturday.
People of all shapes and sizes and in a variety of swim wear will hit the chilly water of Hamilton Lake at 2 p.m.
The event has a long tradition in Hamilton and even takes up a collection for a scholarship fund.
The late Jack Gibson helped led the event for years. He was a Lion's club member of high regard.
"As an educator, coach and all around good guy, he was well respected in the Hamilton community. Lion Jack led the crowd of plungers into the icy water year after year," said a news release from the Lions Club. "When Lion Jack passed away the Hamilton Lions Club decided to honor his memory by donating the proceeds from the Polar Bear Plunge to his family scholarship fund."
Gibson's family continues to attend the plunge and helps lead the way into Hamilton Lake every New Year's Eve.
And once again, all proceeds from the plunge will go to the scholarship fund.
The event will be in its 30th year, more or less.
During a Lions Club meeting in 1992, member Don Hissong, a local businessman, brought a proposal before the membership for a new fundraiser.
He suggested the Lions host a polar bear plunge. As legend goes, not many in the membership thought this was a very good idea.
That first year, a few brave souls participated. Hissong put together badges commemorating the event, which were sold to participants and observers.
After that, the event took off to the size that it is today, sometimes attracting hundreds who will end one year and start the new year with a chilly dip in Hamilton Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.