HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools will hold an informational meeting for parents of children with special needs who reside within the Hamilton Community Schools attendance area and are home schooled or attend a non-public school.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. at Hamilton Community Schools. You will need to enter the building at door No. 1.
People with questions should contact Greg Piatt, associate principal, Hamilton Jr. Sr. High School, 488-2161.
