LAGRANGE — Elijah Haven Crisis Intervention Center in LaGrange has expanded its programs and services to serve clients in both LaGrange and Steuben counties.
The office, located at 201 S. Detroit St., LaGrange, receives walk-ins and referrals daily. Many are directed to the center by local agencies and law enforcement. The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department has responded to 34 domestic calls in the county since January, resulting in 11 arrests. In Steuben County, the number of calls reported by the sheriff’s department since January total 364.
In the United States, more than 10 million adults experience domestic violence annually. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports one in four women and one in 10 men experience sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime. October is designated National Domestic Violence Awareness Month annually to highlight the impact and frequency of violence in partner relationships and to create awareness of efforts being made across the country to provide services to victims and to stop abuse.
Kathy Dunafin, executive direction of Elijah Haven, reports several new and expanded programs are now available to serve clients in both counties. The agency recently be-gan offering access to Brightcourse Online Parenting Classes to clients by referral. EHCIC is able to monitor participation in the courses online to be certain clients are completing all the needed classes. Any client with an interest also can request access to the classes.
The agency also provides victims of abuse with a new smartphone through a program made available by Verizon. The phones are free along with four months of paid ser-vice, renewable through Verizon.
A new class available in LaGrange County assists a victim who wants to drop a protective order against an alleged abuser. The class informs victims of all types of domestic violence and the effects of such behaviors on not only them but also on their children. EHCIC will begin offering the same protective order services at a satellite office in Steuben County in 2023. The agency assists clients in both setting up the protective order and in dropping the order.
Charlene Roth, a licensed marriage and family therapist from LaGrange County, has provided services at Elijah Haven for at least 15 years. She leads two sessions, one at 2-3:30 p.m. for primarily Amish clients and another from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for mostly Eng-lish (non-Amish) clients. Roth, whose husband Ron Roth is a member of the EHCIC board of directors, says her work begins with helping clients understand that abuse does not have to be physical to be reported and to cause damage.
“We talk about all signs and kinds of abuse — physical, emotional, verbal, even spir-itual.” Because many of her clients are parents, she helps them understand the impact abuse has on children who witness the abuse or are abused themselves. “We know that children model what they see. If they have been raised in a home where there is abuse they have a high potential of being in abusive relationships as adults. We coun-sel them to remember that they model what their children believe it means to be a husband or wife, or a victim or abuser.”
Roth leads clients through a workbook titled Healing the Trauma of Domestic Vio-lence. Attendance is sometimes sporadic among victims, but for many it becomes a lifeline. According to Roth, they often stop attending only to return when they find themselves in another abusive relationship.
Elijah Haven also has secured the services of Dora Martin-Eash, a licensed therapist who will be available weekly to counsel victims with addictions.
In 2023, EHCIC will begin offering a children’s program during weekly support groups. Clients attending one of two groups offered each Monday will receive free child care during their class time.
Elijah Haven operates a safe home for displaced victims. When that facility is occu-pied, the agency works with other local agencies and churches to provide alternative shelter and services for victims.
EHCIC also works to create awareness of domestic violence among youth by provid-ing instruction in health classes at all four county schools using the state-accredited Safe Dates curriculum. A representative has been at Lakeland High School this fall and for the first time will speak to students at Prairie Heights Middle School in Novem-ber.
Those seeking more information about the services provided by Elijah Haven Crisis Intervention Center are encouraged to stop by or call 463-8700.
