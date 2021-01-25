ANGOLA — An Orland man is out on bail after being arrested on a warrant for counterfeiting and theft from an incident that occurred in late 2019.
Mark Anthony Nolan, 49, is out on $3,000 bail in a case where he allegedly wrote a stolen check to himself then spent the money.
Nolan faces a May 10 initial hearing in Steuben Superior Court. Court documents do not show an attorney of record for Nolan. He is facing Level 6 felony charges of counterfeiting and theft.
On Dec. 26, 2019, Nolan, accompanied by an unknown woman, deposited a check for $1,341.88 in his account at a local bank branch, said information in documents filed in court.
The man whose account the check was written from informed the bank that he had not written the check and was refunded his money, court records say. The bank informed an Angola Police investigator of the incident.
Nolan was identified as the person depositing the check in a bank security camera located in the drive-through section of the branch, court documents say.
The bank's security officer told police that Nolan allegedly used the funds to make a number of purchases and three withdrawals from an automated teller machine, court records say.
A warrant was filed for Nolan's arrest on March 16, 2020, and he has been free since that time. He was arrested on Thursday after he was stopped at the intersection of S.R. 120 and S.R. 327 in Orland by an Indiana State Police trooper, Steuben County arrest records show.
Court records said Nolan served 60 days in jail in Georgia in 1995 for a theft conviction.
