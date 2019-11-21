FORT WAYNE — The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, 2122 O'Day Road, Fort Wayne, will place 22 holiday wreaths on the honor graves of soldiers that served during the Civil War on Tuesday at noon.
All of the graves are from northeast Indiana veterans who died in the line of duty in the Army of the 44th Indiana Infantry. The unit was comprised mostly of volunteers from what was then Indiana’s 10th Congressional District in the northeastern part of the state. The 44th infantry, an American Civil War regiment, was organized at Fort Wayne, on Oct. 24 1861, with Hugh B. Reed, a local druggist, as colonel, and officially mustarded in on Nov. 22, 1861.
The local unit was engaged in the Battle of Shiloh, Battle of Chickamauga, Siege of Corinth, Mississippi. They fought at the Battle of Stones River and the Battle of Missionary Ridge. All grave headstones are marked with the soldiers name and rank who served from 1861-65
The wreaths were donated to the shrine by St. Joe Tree Service in Fort Wayne.
“We recognize and salute the sacrifices these brave soldiers made in their fight for freedom,” said Paul Allen, board member of the Veterans Memorial Shrine and Museum and coordinator of the event.
Anyone interested in helping place the holiday wreaths may attend the ceremony. Details are available by calling 267-5022.
