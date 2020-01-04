ANGOLA — Love and camaraderie warmed the Angola Public Safety Building Saturday afternoon as a fleet of firefighters and friends helped Angola Fire Chief Mike Meek celebrate his last day on the force.
His son, Captain Jason Meek, talked him into taking one last spin around the district in the fire truck before leading him to the surprise party. Meek received the 50-year award from the Indiana Fire Association and a union shirt from the Professional Fire Fighters Union of Indiana. Friday, he was presented with a Meritorious Service Award from Indiana Fire Marshal Stephen Cox.
Meek thanked everyone for a good ride and unforgettable memories.
"It's been great and I'm going to miss every one of you," Meek said.
He started on the department on Jan. 4, 1977 and retired exactly 43 years later. He became chief in December 1983, prior to a fiery year in 1984 that saw major conflagrations that included The Heidelberg Cafe.
Meek was a pillar of local fire and accident scenes, sitting in his red pickup truck, calmly commanding activities. He was there for a Christmas fire at the Best Western in 1992 and a Fun Spot roller coaster jam that suspended several people in the air for hours in July 2008.
Over the years, Meek said, the department has gained a lot of experience.
"This group of guys that I've got now are tremendous," he said.
His sons, Jason and Chris, serve on the department. He asked his wife Vicky to stand and join him in front of the crowd, and hugged her.
"She’s been by my side for 30 years and we’ve been through a lot," Meek said. "Spouses, you can’t do it without their support. You need that support group when you go home.”
The department has 13 paid and 12 part-time firefighters. Meek's replacement is on the agenda for Monday's Angola Common Council meeting.
