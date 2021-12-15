Two people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made on Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County. Formal charges, if any, are brought by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Steven M. Restemayer, 30, of the 300 block of Caroline Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony murder.
• Grant R. Thomas, 35, of the 12000 block of Federal Place, Fishers, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor criminal mischief — pecuniary loss of $750-$49,999.
