Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy with a few showers late. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and becoming windy with a few showers late. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.