ANGOLA — A Steuben County Clerk of Courts from days gone by used to always quip at the end of election night, shuffling through results, “OK, let’s see who won the beauty contest.”
Typically the prize went to an unopposed candidate who collected the most votes overall among Republican voters (both primary and general elections), usually for a Steuben County office, rarely for a state office.
There have been many times the prize has gone to Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee, who didn’t disappoint Tuesday, garnering 4,028 votes, five ahead of coroner candidate Rodney Snyder with 4,023 votes.
But sorry, Judge Fee, you did not win the prize in 2020.
Instead, this year the Steuben County beauty contest went to the popular Gov. Eric Holcomb, who topped all other candidates on the local Republican ballot with 4,186. A total of 4,517 people pulled Republican ballots in Steuben County.
Right now Holcomb is riding a popularity wave for the way he’s been handling the COVID-19 pandemic efforts in the state.
Recent polling has put the Republican governor’s approval rating at an unheard of 79% overall due to his handling of the coronavirus crisis, said data released by the Holcomb camp last Friday. When it comes to handling the COVID-19 crisis alone, he’s at stratospheric 83%.
In other races, President Donald Trump scored 3,925 votes locally, but Bill Weld, the former governor of Massachusetts, ended up with nearly 10% of the vote in Steuben County, garnering 398 votes, even though Trump has the nomination sewn up.
On the Democratic side for president, where nine candidates’ names were still on the ballot in Indiana as former Vice President Joe Biden has all but wrapped up the nomination, all of the candidates received votes, but it wasn’t until the final precincts were counted that Tulsi Gabbard ended up with any votes at all, 2.
She was tied for last in Steuben County with Tom Styer, whose only votes were in the absentee vote.
Andrew Yang’s tally worked like a math problem. Yang, who wore a “MATH” lapel pin throughout the campaign, saw his vote total double all night as results were released. After absentee voting results were announced, he had 1 vote. With the second release of numbers he had 2 then the final count gave him 4. (Do the math.)
Biden ended up with 83% of the vote in Steuben County with 1,249 tallies. Next was Bernie Sanders with 9% at 138 votes followed by Hoosier and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 3.5% with 52 votes. Elizabeth Warren tallied 2% with 34 votes. Michael Bloomberg had 12 votes, followed by Amy Koobuchar, 6, to round out the Democratic race.
On the Democratic side for Indiana governor, Woodrow Myers captured 1,100 votes out of the 1,508 Democrats who voted.
Democrats, by the way, represented 25% of all who voted in the primary in Steuben County. For the Republicans, again, do the math.
