ANGOLA — During a normal year, Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation and Lakeland Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center are competitors, each seeking residents from the same pool of seniors who need care in Angola and the surrounding area.
But 2020 wasn’t a normal year, and when the coronavirus pandemic swept into Indiana last spring, the administrators of both facilities chose to put aside their competing interests and work together for the betterment of their residents and the greater Angola community.
Now, for the first time, they are publicly talking about how their unconventional partnership ended up helping them navigate COVID-19 outbreaks that hit both facilities at roughly the same time last fall, which they ultimately credit with saving lives.
In March 2020, Dee Smallman, the administrator of Northern Lakes, and her counterpart, Kris Dewey of Lakeland, quickly realized that each of their facilities was facing a new health risk of unknown proportions.
“We knew it was a matter of when, not if, we were going to see an outbreak,” Dewey said, explaining that she and Smallman initially set up a biweekly conference call between the two of them and Cameron Memorial Community Hospital to talk over the research and guidelines coming in on how best to protect their staff and residents from the virus.
Lakeland was the first to see a resident test positive for COVID-19, last April. It didn’t result in a facility-wide outbreak, but Dewey said it taught them critical lessons they would use later when they had to grapple with a greater number of cases in the building.
Dewey, in turn, passed along all of that information to Smallman, including an ad-hoc solution Lakeland had found for protecting their dietary staff, who were at risk of contamination from dirty dishwater. The fix? A $1 plastic raincoat sold at Walmart that protected the workers from splashes.
At that time, personal protective equipment and supplies were notoriously difficult to obtain, and the two facilities ended up sharing what they could with each other, including gowns.
But perhaps even more important than the physical items they shared, Smallman said, was the knowledge and guidance each party received from being able to compare notes and see how they were each making things work in their respective facilities, from visitation policies to figuring out how to house staff members who couldn’t return home to their families.
“Giving each other guidance and sharing the things that worked helped,” she said. “We realized we were in it together.”
That information became priceless, Smallman said, when both facilities were hit hard in autumn. As the infection rate in Steuben County ticked up, Lakeland got another positive case around the end of September, and within two weeks many residents and staff at the facility had contracted COVID-19.
Northern Lakes was wracked with their own major outbreak in November, with similar results.
“It was hard because we were doing all of the right things,” Smallman said. “The state was in there once a week making sure we were doing things properly. We made it 10 months without an outbreak, but from the beginning we knew it was bound to happen.”
As their jobs became more difficult, the two turned to each other for emotional support.
“We had to tell each other that it wasn’t our fault,” Smallman added, “Because mentally we’d never faced anything like it. There were days when you wanted to cry ... and we had to support each other as administrators.
“I’ve been in since 1984, and being administrator in this field is sometimes a lonely place. It’s good to have someone to talk to and know that you’re in it together.”
Both facilities lost residents to the deadly virus. Dewey and Smallman say they and their entire staffs send their thoughts, prayers and condolences to those families.
The two administrators also believe that their staff displayed the utmost professionalism and dedication as they worked tirelessly to battle the virus and care for the residents in their facilities.
“There were some nursing homes in the region that had staff walkout when the virus hit,” Smallman said, “but we’re fortunate that neither facility had any staff leave. I think that says a lot about their dedication. We had staff that stood strong and said ‘put me where you need me.’”
As a result of the dedication of their respective staffs, both facilities have now been COVID-free for several weeks. Both Northern Lakes and Lakeland have begun vaccinating residents and staff, and over the next two weeks both facilities will go through a second round of the two-step vaccinations.
Dewey and Smallman say they want to convey their appreciation to the Angola community for all of the support they have gotten over the past year, including food donations, Christmas and Valentine’s Day cards sent to the residents, and other gestures of support.
“The community didn’t forget about us and our staff,” Dewey said. “It’s just been so appreciated.”
Smallman says she hopes that talking about how both facilities that are normally competitors, put that aside to partner with each other, will help people realize how fortunate Angola is two have nursing homes that deeply care about taking care of local seniors.
“I hope the community understands that we have two outstanding nursing homes in the community,” she said. “That’s something to be proud of, and it should give them a good, safe feeling.”
