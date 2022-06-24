ANGOLA — The Steuben County Tourism Bureau is hosting a free Google workshop for small businesses on Tuesday in two different sessions.
The sessions will be held from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. at Timbers Steakhouse & Seafood, 1212 W. Maumee St. Light refreshments will be provided.
The sessions will feature Chris Sanchez of Clear Vision Media, who has contracted with the Tourism Bureau on many projects over the years.
"A business profile on Google is the perfect way to get your business in front of potential customers. With a free profile you can add information about your business such as hours, contact info and even photos! Plus, you can use your profile to manage customer reviews and respond to them quickly publicly or privately. Being found on Google is essential for any local business — it is where most people go when looking for information. Claim your business and take control of your profile," said information from the Tourism Bureau.
Sanchez is owner of Clear Vision Media. He is a Google partner and his agency has won many awards for web design and for video production, including a Telly for a Steuben County Tourism Bureau video. Sanchez is an expert on web development and search engine optimization.
"Chris will be able to help you set up and answer questions about your account," the Tourism Bureau said. "We will also cover some search engine optimization basics, how to protect your information and talk about the differences with mobile views."
Google automatically populates business profiles. Attendees are urged to bring their laptops so accounts can be set up, improvements can be made to existing accounts and use reports. If you do not have a laptop bureau staff can help you afterward to get set up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.