ANGOLA — Things got started early Monday in Rensch Hall with the 2021 started calf show, judged by Matt Taylor, taking to the show arena.
The show was kicked off with Mini 4-H member Karringten Betts taking his turn to show, getting some showmanship practice now before he is old enough to be eligible for the full 4-H program.
From there, several exhibitors strutted their stuff, showing off their calves that weighed anywhere from 191 pounds at the lightest to 483 pounds at the heaviest, and it was a calf shown by Caylee Bachelor that came out as the best of the best.
There were three classes of lightweight calves, three of medium weight calves and two heavyweight calf classes to make up the show as well as classes for senior, intermediate and junior showmanship.
Junior showmanship had to be divided into heats because so many excited exhibitors wanted to try their hand at the competition. After both heats, the top two showmen came back into the ring, where Joel Graber came out the winner.
Intermediate showman was Cade Bachelor.
Caylee Bachelor was named senior showman for the started calf barn and went onto compete against Kiana Allshouse for the title of champion of champions showman. The winner of champion of champions for each barn represents the barn in the supreme showman contest Wednesday.
After some tough competition, which included the judge making the exhibitors swap cattle, Allshouse came out the victor.
As she lined up for champion photos, Allshouse invited Julie Ridenour to stand with her, saying she wouldn’t be where she is now as an exhibitor without Ridenour being there to help her succeed.
Results
Overall Grand Champion Started Calf: Caylee Bachelor
Overall Reserve Grand Champion Started Calf: Mia Crone
Grand Champion Lightweight Calf: Addison Shough
Reserve Grand Champion Lightweight Calf: Olivia Childress
Grand Champion Mediumweight Calf: Mia Crone
Reserve Grand Champion Mediumweight Calf: Kiana Allshouse
Grand Champion Heavyweight Calf: Caylee Bachelor
Reserve Grand Champion Heavyweight Calf: Natalie Booth
Senior Showmanship Champion: Caylee Bachelor
Intermediate Showmanship Champion: Cade Bachelor
Junior Showmanship Champion: Joel Graber
Champion of Champions Showmanship: Kiana Allshouse
