Six people arrested by local police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after arrests were made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and early Thursday. Official charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Joshua B. Baughman, 32, of the 1800 block of Niagra Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• William C. Baughman, 40, of the 00 block of Northcrest Trailer Court, Butler, arrested on S.R. 1 at C.R. 16, Butler, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Larry J. Burkhard Jr., 38, of the 100 block of Biscayne Boulevard, Montpelier, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, operating while itoxicated, possession of marijuana or hashish and probation violation.
• Ian B. Cass, 27, of Lane 325 Lake James, arrested in the 7800 block of East S.R. 120, Fremont, on a charge of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Nicholas D. Jordan, 33, of the 2200 block of C.R. 19, Corunna, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Frederick W. Zilch, 35, of the 1200 block of Haight Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging two counts of felony contempt of court and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
