CROOKED LAKE — Abby Stoy is the new Miss Steuben County.
At the pageant, held following opening ceremonies Friday in Rensch Hall at the Steuben County 4-H Fairgrounds, Stoy competed against four other Steuben County residents. They included runner-up Grace Emberton, Miss Congeniality Jaina Adams, Karly Kellett and Bristol Bailer.
“I am so proud,” said Stoy with a glowing smile. She said she is looking forward to interacting with the children at the fair and attending shows.
The pageant starts with a dance featuring all the candidates for queen and Little Miss and Little Mister, followed by professional wear and a speech.
Stoy wore fitted black slacks and a long-sleeved silk shirt with black pumps. In her prepared speech, she talked about how people have many of the same attributes physically but how each person has his or her own talents and gifts.
“My love is philanthropy,” she said.
Stoy graduated this year from Angola High School. After raising more than $62,000 this spring for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Association, she was named LLS Student of the Year by the Fort Wayne chapter.
She will major in exercise science and ultimately plans to study physical therapy with a concentration in pediatrics.
She thanked her parents, Kevin and Bridget Stoy.
“They have taken so much time,” Abby said, “and been patient with my schedule.”
At Angola High School, Abby played basketball and ran track, and was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Her hobby is photography.
The pageant’s finale features evening gowns. Stoy wore a dusty pink satin full-length gown that laced up the back. Contestants are judged on poise, grace and overall appearance.
During Friday’s pageant, Abby said she got to know Miss Indiana State Fair Halle Shoults, Benton County, and her Miss Steuben County predecessor Emma Gaff. As she prepares for the Miss Indiana State Fair queen contest in January 2020, Stoy said she would get tips and inspiration from Shoults and Gaff.
To the contestants Friday, Gaff said being the county fair queen makes for a long hot week of showing one’s own animals plus attending other shows to hand out ribbons.
“It’s worth all those smiles from the children,” she said.
Graysen Dilts and Emma Wolfe were crowned this year’s youth royalty. Nine competed for the Little Miss crown and four for Little Mister.
Judges included Melissa Eshbach, Michelle Walker and Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson.
