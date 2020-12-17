ANGOLA — Metropolitan School District of Steuben County school board member Case Gilbert initiated a change to public access of MSD records in his last month on the board.
Audio minutes of Tuesday night’s 28-minute meeting are available on the district web site, msdsteuben.k12.in.us. Board President Cory Archbold said Gilbert suggested the addition of published video and audio minutes. Gilbert will be replaced in January by Mark Ridenour, elected this fall by voters in MSD’s District 3.
Along with written minutes from past meetings, which can be accessed through the “board” tab on the MSD home page, video and audio from a few recent meetings are also available. The audio/video link diverts users to a Google drive where they can watch or listen to several past meetings.
Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the board chose to limit in-person access to its meeting and allow people to join by Zoom. While the majority of the board and administrators were in the board room for the meeting, board member Scott Poor appeared virtually from his home and board member Brad Gardner appeared virtually from vacation in Mexico.
Angola High School Principal Travis Heavin also attended by video as he has tested positive for COVID-19. He reported he was feeling fine though he was having some loss of taste.
The high school was closed Tuesday and the rest of the MSD schools closed on Wednesday. Students are finishing the week through e-learning then will have a two-week holiday break. Classes are expected to resume in-person on Jan. 4.
Heavin thanked teachers and staff for their hard work in providing education and services to students on the roller coaster ride created by the virus.
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Superintendent Brent Wilson sent a letter to parents Monday morning preparing them for a switch to virtual classes. Monday afternoon, it was decided in an administrators’ meeting to close schools due to the number of students and staff affected by COVID-19.
More cases and quarantines came to light on Tuesday, said Wilson.
Teacher Erin Fulton, a member of the Angola Classroom Teachers Association negotiation team who has been vocal during recent school board meetings, suggested the district look into closure policies based on the county “color” designated by the Indiana State Department of Health. On Wednesday, Steuben County was orange with surrounding counties of LaGrange and DeKalb both in the more severe red category due to COVID-19 cases and spread.
Fulton said some school districts determine whether to have classes in person, virtually or in a hybrid setting based on the color code, which is based on weekly statistics. Prior to Wednesday, Steuben County was rated red.
