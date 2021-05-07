ANGOLA — Thirty-four seniors in Trine University’s Allen School of Engineering & Technology were inducted into the Order of the Engineer during a Wednesday ceremony.
The Order of the Engineer was initiated in the United States to foster a spirit of pride and responsibility in the engineering profession, to bridge the gap between training and experience, and to present to the public a visible symbol identifying the engineer. The Order of the Engineer is an association for graduate and professional engineers in the United States that emphasizes pride and responsibility in the engineering profession. It was inspired by the success of The Ritual of the Calling of an Engineer, a similar and much older Canadian ceremony, and is a common presence in American engineering schools.
The first American ceremony was held June 4, 1970, at Cleveland State University’s Fenn College of Engineering, though similar ceremonies upon which this is based have a much longer history in Canada, dating to 1925. Now, almost all states have universities with chapters, called “links,” that host the Order of the Engineer. Several engineering organizations also host links, such as NSPE, United States Army Corps of Engineers, and ASCE.
During the ceremony, engineering graduates take the Obligation of the Order. The obligation is a creed similar to the oath attributed to Hippocrates (460-377 B.C.) that is generally taken by medical graduates and which sets forth an ethical code. The obligation, likewise, contains parts of the Canon of Ethics of major engineering societies. Initiates, as they accept it voluntarily, pledge to uphold the standards and dignity of the engineering profession and to serve humanity by making the best use of Earth’s precious wealth.
After each member takes the obligation, they are awarded the ring while putting their hands through a big ring and having a member of the Order of the Engineer put the ring on the little finger of the dominant hand. Each inductee takes the obligation, signs a certificate of obligation and wears the ring to show their pride in the Order and as a symbol of their obligation to the profession and the public.
Members are given a stainless steel ring called the Engineer’s Ring. The ring is worn on the little finger so that it will drag across any surface on which the wearer writes, providing a constant reminder of the engineer’s oath.
Trine University conducted its first ring ceremony in November 1978.
The following students participated in the Wednesday ring ceremony in Best Hall:
• Nouh Alshakhl, a civil engineering major from Saudi Arabia
• Kennedy Baugh, a biomedical engineering major from Walton, Kentucky
• Lauren Beebe, a biomedical engineering major from South Bend
• Colleen Bell, a biomedical engineering major from West Unity, Ohio
• Brandon Bornkamp, an electrical engineering major from Fort Wayne
• Samuel Brandt, a mechanical engineering major from Indianapolis
• Joshuah Braun, a computer engineering major from Edon, Ohio
• Aaron Brickman, a mechanical engineering major from St. Louis, Missouri
• Devin Britt, a mechanical engineering major from Millersburg, Ohio
• Ethan Caesar, a chemical engineering major from Warrenville, Illinois
• Jacob Caldwell, a mechanical engineering major from Conover, Ohio
• Landis Clark, a mechanical engineering major from Angola
• Olivia Coyne, a biomedical engineering major from Allison Park, Pennsylvania
• Joshua Eells, a mechanical engineering major from Westfield
• Ian Fahrenkrog, a chemical engineering major from Elkhart
• Anthony Geraci, a biomedical engineering major from Cincinnati
• Ryan Harth, a civil engineering major from Medinah, Illinois
• Russell Keene, a chemical engineering major from Lyons
• Matthew Ketner, a civil engineering major from Ottawa, Ohio
• Adam McHenry, a biomedical engineering major from Zionsville
• Derek Miller, a civil engineering major from Shipshewana
• Trenton Mulnix, a mechanical engineering major from Leslie, Michigan
• Levi Neuzerling, a mechanical engineering major from Noblesville
• Irving Ojeda, a civil engineering major from Maywood, Illinois
• Alexander Pessell, a biomedical engineering major from Arcadia, Ohio
• Aaron Rode, a chemical engineering major from Custar, Ohio
• Jonathan Slone, a biomedical engineering major from Troy, Ohio
• Aaron Smith, a mechanical engineering major from Deshler, Ohio
• Laurel Smithson, a chemical engineering major from Lebanon, Ohio
• Marc Tuholski, an electrical engineering major from La Porte
• Aubrey Tunberg, a mechanical engineering major from Avon
• Noah Weston, a chemical engineering major from Anderson
• Garrett Widman, a chemical engineering major from Clyde, Ohio
• Tyme Willoughby, a chemical engineering major from Conway, South Carolina
The following students also became members of the Order, but were unable to attend the ceremony:
• Saeed Alghamdi, a chemical engineering major from Saudi Arabia
•Matthew Baker, a civil engineering major from Green Springs, Ohio
• Hannah Johns, a civil engineering major from Millbury, Ohio
• Delaney Keirn, a civil engineering major from Claypool
• Shelby Leininger, a civil engineering major from Angola
• Steve Moore, a mechanical engineering major from Fort Wayne
• Victoria Porter, a mechanical engineering major from Norton Shores, Michigan
