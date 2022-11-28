ANGOLA — Prime seating is still available for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Holiday Pops, a favorite annual tradition, at Trine University's T. Furth Center for Performing Arts beginning at 2 p.m. Dec. 11.
Offering a journey through the winter wonderlands and Christmases of bygone days right up to the present, the Pops is an entertaining concert of traditional and contemporary favorites.
Under the direction of conductor Caleb Young, the Philharmonic will perform "River," "Dance of the Buffoons" from The Snow Maiden, "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," "Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer," "Sleigh Ride," "Carol Of The Bells," "Christmas Lullaby," "O Holy Night," "Christmas At the Movies," "Christmas Overture," "Little Bolero Boy" from A Classical Christmas Suite, "A Holly and Jolly Sing-Along" and "Brazilian Sleigh Bells."
Tickets range from $35-$45 at trineutickets.universitytickets.com.
With a mission to foster and instill a lifelong love of music across the orchestral spectrum, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and its predecessors have performed across the region for nearly a century.
For more information about the Holidays Pops and other upcoming events at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, visit trine.edu/furth.
